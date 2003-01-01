NESSC is a virtual research centre combining scientists from the NIOZ Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, Radboud University Nijmegen, Utrecht University, VU University Amsterdam and Wageningen University. NESSC brings researchers together with a background in physics, earth sciences, ecology and mathematics. NESSC works on high-impact research to better understand the processes behind climate change and to improve future climate projections and predictions.

Address Utrecht University, Faculty of Geosciences Vening Meineszgebouw A 3584 CB UTRECHT The Netherlands Website https://www.nessc.nl

Subscribe to rss feed