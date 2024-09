We discover the causes of musculoskeletal and inflammatory conditions to deliver excellent and innovative care that improves people’s quality of life. The largest European academic department in its field, NDORMS is part of the Medical Sciences Division of the University of Oxford. We run a multi-disciplinary programme of research and teaching, supported by a grant portfolio worth over £170m.

Address Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre, Windmill Road, Headington, Oxford, OX3 7HE, UK Website www.ndorms.ox.ac.uk

Subscribe to rss feed