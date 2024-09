Nationwide Children's Hospital, f..k.a. Columbus Children's Hospital was founded in 1892 in Columbus, Ohio. Today, Nationwide Children's Hospital is ranked in the top 10 of all children's hospitals in the United States. It is known for its work on children's diseases, heart defects, immunology and is a preeminent source for pediatric care in the Mid-West.

Address 700 Children's Drive ยท Columbus, OH 43205 Website http://www.nationwidechildrens.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nationwide_Children's_Hospital_(Columbus)

