The Department of Materials Science and Engineering, National Tsing Hua University, is the first materials science and engineering department (undergraduate and master's programs) in Taiwan. Moreover, the department has a good reputation in academic performance. According to the 2020 US News Best Global Universities, National Tsing Hua University is the best school in the field of Materials Science in Taiwan. Meanwhile, the department has abundant research funding. Faculty of the department is active in a wide array of research fields with emphasis on high-performance materials, optoelectronics, nanomaterials, smart materials, energy storage and conversion materials and biomedical materials.

