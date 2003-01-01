Bearing the hallmarks of tradition and innovation, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) has long been recognized as one of Taiwan's elite institutions of higher education. Founded in 1922, NTNU was formerly an institute dedicated to teacher education, as suggested in the name "Normal", that later evolved into a comprehensive university. Established on the credo that education is the root of our nation, NTNU has been committed to the pursuit of academic excellence, characterized by the many influential educators and researchers it has nurtured over the years. NTNU's strong dedication in cultivating bright minds and transmitting knowledge with the highest level of standards, along with its main campus's location in the cultural hub of Taipei City, attracts thousands of talented students, and devoted scholars from home and abroad every year. NTNU offers 62 academic subjects in its nine degree-granting colleges and a spectrum of courses in seven centers, providing scholarships and financial aid. The arts and entertainment that NTNU has to offer to the city's cultural community make college experience all the more attractive. NTNU not only boasts an active academic climate but also embraces cultural diversity. The internationally renowned Mandarin Training Center at NTNU draws around 1800 students from over 70 countries each quarter and in the summer with its distinguished language courses.

Address 162, Section 1, Heping E. Rd., Taipei City 106, Taiwan Website http://en.ntnu.edu.tw/

