The mission of the National Solar Observatory is to advance knowledge of the Sun, both as an astronomical object and as the dominant external influence on Earth, by providing forefront observational opportunities to the research community. The mission includes the operation of cutting edge facilities, the continued development of advanced instrumentation both in-house and through partnerships, conducting solar research, and educational and public outreach. The National Solar Observatory operates facilities at two locations. One at Sacramento Peak near Sunspot in New Mexico, and the other at Kitt Peak in Arizona. A major feature of the Dunn Solar Telescope at Sacramento Peak is a de-rotated 100 meter vacuum column.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

