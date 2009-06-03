The National Sleep Foundation, (NSF) was established in 1990 and headquartered in Washington D.C. The foundation supports research on the effect of sleep deprivation and its role on human health, medical conditions affecting sleep, children sleep issues and more. NSF provides seminars, publications and referral sources for patients. NSF is an advocate for funding of sleep disorder research.

Address
1010 N. Glebe Rd, Suite 420, Arlington, VA 22201
Website
https://www.thensf.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Sleep_Foundation

