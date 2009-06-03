The National Sleep Foundation, (NSF) was established in 1990 and headquartered in Washington D.C. The foundation supports research on the effect of sleep deprivation and its role on human health, medical conditions affecting sleep, children sleep issues and more. NSF provides seminars, publications and referral sources for patients. NSF is an advocate for funding of sleep disorder research.

Address 1010 N. Glebe Rd, Suite 420, Arlington, VA 22201 Website https://www.thensf.org/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Sleep_Foundation

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

