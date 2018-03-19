The National Research Council (Cnr) is the largest public research institution in Italy, the only one under the Research Ministry performing multidisciplinary activities. Founded as legal person on 18 November 1923, Cnr's mission is to perform research in its own Institutes, to promote innovation and competitiveness of the national industrial system, to promote the internationalization of the national research system, to provide technologies and solutions to emerging public and private needs, to advice Government and other public bodies, and to contribute to the qualification of human resources.

National Research Council of Italy

High quality graphene from nickel

A study published in Science reports the catalytic action of nickel in the growth of graphene sheets. The research, carried out by Iom-Cnr and the University of Trieste, provides new strategies to improve the industrial production ...

Nanomaterials

Mar 19, 2018

0

26

Vitamins and aminoacids regulate stem cell biology

An International Reserach Team coordinated by Igb-Cnr has discovered a key role of vitamins and amino acids in pluripotent stem cells. The research is published in Stem Cell Reports, and may provide new insights in cancer ...

Cell & Microbiology

Feb 16, 2017

0

163

Coherence of Raman light arises from disorder

Light propagation in disordered materials is a topic of great interest for the scientific community, with applications in the fields of photonics and renewable energies and the discovery of fascinating new phenomena related ...

Optics & Photonics

Feb 13, 2017

1

77