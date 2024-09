The National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) is a UK government owned and operated nuclear services technology provider covering the whole of the nuclear fuel cycle. We don’t take a profit. Instead, we call the money we make Earnings to Reinvest. It all goes back into the business to develop science, innovation technology and our people.

Address Chadwick House, Warrington Road, Birchwood Park, Warrington, WA3 6AE United Kingdom Website https://www.nnl.co.uk/

Subscribe to rss feed