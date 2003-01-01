The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, conducts and supports research on many of the most serious diseases affecting public health. The Institute supports much of the clinical research on the diseases of internal medicine and related subspecialty fields as well as many basic science disciplines.

Address 31 Center Drive, MSC 2560 Bethesda, MD 20892-2560 USA Website http://www2.niddk.nih.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Institute_of_Diabetes_and_Digestive_and_Kidney_Diseases

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed