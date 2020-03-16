The National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis is a research institute focused on the science of mathematics and biology. Known by its acronym NIMBioS (pronounced NIM-bus), the Institute opened in September 2008, arising from a collaborative agreement between the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with additional support from The University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville. NIMBioS hosts more than 600 scientists each year at its facility located on the UT campus.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

