The National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis is a research institute focused on the science of mathematics and biology. Known by its acronym NIMBioS (pronounced NIM-bus), the Institute opened in September 2008, arising from a collaborative agreement between the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with additional support from The University of Tennessee (UT), Knoxville. NIMBioS hosts more than 600 scientists each year at its facility located on the UT campus.

Website
http://www.nimbios.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/index.html?curid=24017391

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis

Bargain-hunting for biodiversity

The best bargains for conserving some of the world's most vulnerable salamanders and other vertebrate species can be found in Central Texas and the Appalachians, according to new conservation tools developed at the National ...

Ecology

Mar 16, 2020

0

8

Bag a job, bag your prey

How many jobs should an applicant consider before accepting the next job offer? Turns out the same decision-making process that goes into searching for a job also applies to hunters searching for prey, and the knowledge can ...

Ecology

Oct 5, 2018

0

3

The right thing to do: Why do we follow unspoken group rules?

How you dress, talk, eat and even what you allow yourself to feel - these often unspoken rules of a group are social norms, and many are internalized to such a degree that you probably don't even notice them. Following norms, ...

Social Sciences

May 22, 2017

6

247

New test detects early stage of wasting disease in cattle

Researchers at the National Institute for Mathematical and Biological Synthesis (NIMBioS) at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, have identified a more sensitive test for detecting the early stages of paratuberculosis, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 20, 2017

0

98

Power of shared pain triggers extreme self-sacrifice

The extreme self-sacrificial behavior found in suicide bombers and soldiers presents an evolutionary puzzle: how can a trait that calls for an individual to make the ultimate sacrifice, especially in defense of a group of ...

Social Sciences

Mar 14, 2017

20

268

Male pipefish pregnancy, it's complicated

In the upside-down world of the pipefish, sexual selection appears to work in reverse, with flashy females battling for males who bear the pregnancy and carry their young to term in their brood pouch. But new research shows ...

Plants & Animals

Jan 4, 2017

0

26

Human groups key to preserving natural resources

Learning between human social groups may be key to sustaining the environment, according to a new study that uses mathematical modeling to understand what factors most influence societies to conserve natural resources.

Social Sciences

Nov 29, 2016

0

18

page 1 from 5