The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) is the largest national clinical research funder in Europe with a budget of over £1 billion (approximately USD 1.3 billion) in 2015-16. The NIHR was established in April 2006 as part of the UK government's health research strategy 'Best Research for Best Health' and is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed