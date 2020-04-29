The National Geographic Society headquartered in Washington D.C. Is one of the largest non-profit scientific and educational institutions in the world. The National Geographic Society operates in all parts of the world and studies and reports on matters pertaining to world history, archeology, natural science, geography and world wide cultures. The mission of the society is to increase and diffuse geographic knowledge while promoting the conservation of the world's culture, historical and natural history.

Address
Communications Department 1145 17th Street, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20036-4688
Website
http://www.nationalgeographic.com/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Geographic_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

National Geographic Society

Study on economics of fishing on the high seas

As much as 54 percent of the high seas fishing industry would be unprofitable at its current scale without large government subsidies, according to a new study by researchers from the National Geographic Society; the University ...

Ecology

Jun 6, 2018

1

46

Archaeological discoveries confirm early date of Buddha's life

Archaeologists working in Nepal have uncovered evidence of a structure at the birthplace of the Buddha dating to the sixth century B.C. This is the first archaeological material linking the life of the Buddha—and thus the ...

Archaeology

Nov 25, 2013

1

0

Fossils hint at distant cousins to our ancestors

Our family tree may have sprouted some long-lost branches going back nearly 2 million years. A famous paleontology family has found fossils that they think confirm their theory that there are two additional pre-human species ...

Paleontology & Fossils

Aug 8, 2012

5

2

Afghans share unique genetic heritage, DNA analysis shows

A study by The Genographic Project has found that the majority of all known ethnic Afghans share a unique genetic heritage derived from a common ancestral population that most likely emerged during the Neolithic revolution ...

Biotechnology

Mar 27, 2012

0

0

Overfishing leaves swaths of Mediterranean barren

Centuries of overexploitation of fish and other marine resources — as well as invasion of fish from the Red Sea — have turned some formerly healthy ecosystems of the Mediterranean Sea into barren places, an unprecedented ...

Ecology

Mar 1, 2012

1

0

page 1 from 2