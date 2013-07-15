The National Cancer Institute, (NCI) was established by Congress in 1937 as an independent research institute devoted to the discovery of treatments and research of all things related to cancer. Subsequently, the mandate was enlarged and the Institute was provided funds and services through the U.S. National Institutes of Health. NCI has played a significant role in the development of cancer drugs, complex research projects and supported reliable private and quasi-public lab investigations into cancer discoveries. NCI disseminates information freely and welcomes press inquiries, via email, live chat, mail and fax.

Boosting immune therapy for cancer with nanoparticles

(Phys.org) —Activating the body's immune system to attack cancer and prevent it from recurring is one of the Holy Grails of cancer research because of its ability to specifically target cancer and to search almost anywhere ...

Bio & Medicine

Jul 15, 2013

Nanoparticles help disrupt tumor blood supply, destroy tumors

(Phys.org) —In recent years, cancer researchers have been developing agents that destroy the blood vessels surrounding tumors with the goal of starving tumors to death. Some of these agents, such as tumor necrosis factor-alpha ...

Bio & Medicine

Jul 15, 2013

Gold nanoparticles: A new delivery for cancer drugs

(Phys.org) —The protein tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) is a powerful weapon in the arsenal to control cancer. Unfortunately, as is the case with many potent cancer therapies, the use of TNF-alpha as an anti-cancer ...

Bio & Medicine

May 8, 2013

Photo-immunotherapy boosts nanoparticle delivery to tumors

(Phys.org)—One of the main reasons that nanoparticles can boost the effectiveness of an anticancer drug while decreasing its toxicity is that they are able to accumulate at cancerous sites in the body through the abnormally ...

Bio & Medicine

Feb 22, 2013

Self-assembling nanofilaments enhance drug delivery

(Phys.org)—While most nanoparticles under development as drug delivery vehicles are spheres, a growing body of research suggests that cylindrical nanoparticles would perform even better at the twin goal of surviving in ...

Bio & Medicine

Oct 19, 2012

Progress in using magnetic fields to target tumors

(Phys.org)—Since the advent of cancer nanotechnology, researchers have sought to use magnetic fields to increase the concentration of drug-loaded iron oxide nanoparticles that reach a tumor. However, magnetic fields drop ...

Bio & Medicine

Oct 19, 2012

Polymer nanoparticle overcomes anticancer drug resistance

In a nanotechnology two-for-one, researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Center of Cancer Nanotechnology Excellence (Hopkins CCNE) have created a polymer nanoparticle that overcomes tumor resistance to the common anticancer ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 17, 2012

