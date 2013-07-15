The National Cancer Institute, (NCI) was established by Congress in 1937 as an independent research institute devoted to the discovery of treatments and research of all things related to cancer. Subsequently, the mandate was enlarged and the Institute was provided funds and services through the U.S. National Institutes of Health. NCI has played a significant role in the development of cancer drugs, complex research projects and supported reliable private and quasi-public lab investigations into cancer discoveries. NCI disseminates information freely and welcomes press inquiries, via email, live chat, mail and fax.

Address 6116 Executive Boulevard Room 3036A Bethesda, MD 20892-8322 Website http://www.cancer.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Cancer_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

