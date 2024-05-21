Nara Institute of Science and Technology (Nara Sentan Kagaku Gijutsu Daigakuin Daigaku), abbreviated as NAIST, is a Japanese national university located in Ikoma, Nara of Kansai Science City. It was founded in 1991 with a focus on research and consists solely of graduate schools in three integrated areas: Biological Sciences, Information Sciences, and Material Sciences. NAIST is one of the most prestigious research institutions in Japan.
- Website
- https://www.naist.jp/en/
- Wikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nara_Institute_of_Science_and_Technology
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
