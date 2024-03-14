Nanjing University, or Nanking University, is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher learning, located in Nanjing, China. Following many changes through dynasties since CE 258, it was established as a modern school in 1902 in late Qing dynasty, and became a modern university in the early 1920s, the early years of Republic of China, being the first Chinese modern university with the combination of education and research, and also as a pioneer laying the foundations for the establishment of the modern educational system in China. Before the eve of establishment of People's Republic of China in 1949, the name was changed from National Central University to Nanjing University.

Website
http://www.nju.edu.cn/english/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanjing_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Nanjing University

Design principles for peroxidase-mimicking nanozymes

Nanozymes, enzyme-like catalytic nanomaterials, are considered to be the next generation of enzyme mimics because they not only overcome natural enzymes' intrinsic limitations, but also possess unique properties in comparison ...

Biochemistry

Feb 18, 2019

0

41

Integrated nanozymes for brain chemistry

Nanozymes are novel nanomaterials with enzyme mimicking activities, which are superior to natural enzymes and even conventional artificial enzymes. They have attracted considerable attention because they offer the possibility ...

Biochemistry

Apr 13, 2016

0

5