Nanjing University, or Nanking University, is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions of higher learning, located in Nanjing, China. Following many changes through dynasties since CE 258, it was established as a modern school in 1902 in late Qing dynasty, and became a modern university in the early 1920s, the early years of Republic of China, being the first Chinese modern university with the combination of education and research, and also as a pioneer laying the foundations for the establishment of the modern educational system in China. Before the eve of establishment of People's Republic of China in 1949, the name was changed from National Central University to Nanjing University.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

