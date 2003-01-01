Nagoya City University, abbreviated to Meishidai, is a public university in Japan. The main campus (Kawasumi) is located in Mizuho-ku, Nagoya City. Other three campuses (Yamanohata, Tanabe-dori and Kita Chikusa) are also located in the city. Nagoya City University has been ranked the highest among public universities which is also one of leading universities in Japan.
- Website
- https://www.nagoya-cu.ac.jp/english/
- Wikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nagoya_City_University
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
