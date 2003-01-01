Nagoya City University, abbreviated to Meishidai, is a public university in Japan. The main campus (Kawasumi) is located in Mizuho-ku, Nagoya City. Other three campuses (Yamanohata, Tanabe-dori and Kita Chikusa) are also located in the city. Nagoya City University has been ranked the highest among public universities which is also one of leading universities in Japan.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed