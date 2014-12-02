MTT Agrifood Research Finland (MTT) is the leading Finnish research institute in agriculture and the food sector. MTT produces scientific research in the agri-food sector and disseminates relevant research derived from other sources including international research. MTT advocates and encourages increased transfer of knowledge in the technology of food sciences field. MTT publishes their research projects on-line in several publications. Several journals are published in English; Agriculture and Food Science and various newsletter updates on discoveries.

Address Humppilantie 9 A, 31600 Jokioinen, FINLAND Website https://portal.mtt.fi/portal/page/portal/www_en

