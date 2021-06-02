Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory (MDIBL) is a private, nonprofit biological research and education institution located in Salisbury Cove, Maine on Mount Desert Island, founded in 1898. Medical and Marine researchers as well as students from around the world spend their summers at MDIBL studying the basic biological mechanisms of cold-water marine organisms. MDIBL has offered a unique culture of informality and scientific rigor from its inception. Students, scientists and physicians participating in MDIBL programs live on the oceanside campus, immersing themselves in scientific inquiry and collaboration. Discoveries made at MDIBL have led to advances in diagnosing and treating cyctic fibrosis, cancer, glaucoma, macular degeneration, heart disease, and liver and kidney disorders. The work done at MDIBL has also led to a better understanding of the effects of environmental toxins on health.

Subscribe to rss feed