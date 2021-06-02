Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory (MDIBL) is a private, nonprofit biological research and education institution located in Salisbury Cove, Maine on Mount Desert Island, founded in 1898. Medical and Marine researchers as well as students from around the world spend their summers at MDIBL studying the basic biological mechanisms of cold-water marine organisms. MDIBL has offered a unique culture of informality and scientific rigor from its inception. Students, scientists and physicians participating in MDIBL programs live on the oceanside campus, immersing themselves in scientific inquiry and collaboration. Discoveries made at MDIBL have led to advances in diagnosing and treating cyctic fibrosis, cancer, glaucoma, macular degeneration, heart disease, and liver and kidney disorders. The work done at MDIBL has also led to a better understanding of the effects of environmental toxins on health.

Program reveals high arsenic in well water

A program to teach data literacy to Maine and New Hampshire students by analyzing data on arsenic in well water collected from their homes has found that 25 percent of samples exceed the New Hampshire maximum safety level ...

Environment

Apr 16, 2020

Biologists identify pathways that extend lifespan by 500%

Scientists at the MDI Biological Laboratory, in collaboration with scientists from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato, Calif., and Nanjing University in China, have identified synergistic cellular pathways ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jan 9, 2020

Scientists are decoding the genetic mechanisms of aging

The discovery in the 1990s that a mutation in a single gene of an experimental worm could double its lifespan set off a stampede of research on the molecular biology of aging and triggered hopes that drug therapies or other ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Oct 10, 2019

From Sci Fi to reality: Unlocking the secret to growing new limbs

Many lower organisms retain the miraculous ability to regenerate form and function of almost any tissue after injury. Humans share many of our genes with these organisms, but our capacity for regeneration is limited. Scientists ...

Biotechnology

Aug 5, 2016

Is aging inevitable? Not necessarily for sea urchins

Sea urchins are remarkable organisms. They can quickly regrow damaged spines and feet. Some species also live to extraordinary old ages and—even more remarkably—do so with no signs of poor health, such as a decline in ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 25, 2016

