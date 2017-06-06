Founded in 1955, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)3 research organization based in Sarasota, Fla. that conducts research on the oceans surrounding all seven of the Earth’s continents. Mote is dedicated to today’s research for tomorrow’s oceans, with an emphasis on world-class research relevant to the conservation and sustainability of our marine resources. Mote’s vision also includes positively impacting public policy through science-based outreach and education.

Address 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota, FL 34236 Website https://mote.org/

