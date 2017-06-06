Founded in 1955, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)3 research organization based in Sarasota, Fla. that conducts research on the oceans surrounding all seven of the Earth’s continents. Mote is dedicated to today’s research for tomorrow’s oceans, with an emphasis on world-class research relevant to the conservation and sustainability of our marine resources. Mote’s vision also includes positively impacting public policy through science-based outreach and education.

Could acidifying oceans slow down coral disease?

Coral reefs face intensifying struggles as greenhouse gases warm and acidify the ocean, but new research suggests a potential silver lining: Some coral diseases might also dwindle amid environmental change.

Shark with lowest-known metabolism is a sluggish success

A new research paper from Mote Marine Laboratory reveals that nurse sharks have the lowest metabolic rate measured in any shark—new evidence of the sluggish lifestyle that has helped the species survive for millennia.

