The Montreal Heart Institute (French: Institut de Cardiologie de Montréal), in Montreal, Quebec, is a specialty hospital dedicated to the development of cardiology. Founded in 1954 by Paul David, it is currently affiliated with the Université de Montréal. Prominent Montreal businessman J. Louis Levesque was a major benefactor whose initial $1 million donation in 1969 doubled the research department's budget. Levesque supported the Institute for more than a quarter of a century, donating more than $10 million.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

