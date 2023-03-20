The Monell Chemical Senses Center was established in 1968 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a private scientific institute. The focus of Monell Chemical Senses Center is basic research on the senses of smell, taste and chemically-mediated skins senses. Monell's has a professional staff of scientists and medical doctors and attracts graduate and post-doctoral fellows to their multi-disciplinary lab setting. The Center publishes a newsletter, peer-review journals, news updates and conducts conferences.

