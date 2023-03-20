The Monell Chemical Senses Center was established in 1968 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as a private scientific institute. The focus of Monell Chemical Senses Center is basic research on the senses of smell, taste and chemically-mediated skins senses. Monell's has a professional staff of scientists and medical doctors and attracts graduate and post-doctoral fellows to their multi-disciplinary lab setting. The Center publishes a newsletter, peer-review journals, news updates and conducts conferences.

Address
3500 Market Street Philadelphia, PA 19104-3308
Website
http://www.monell.org/index.htm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monell_Chemical_Senses_Center

Researchers discover molecular basis for alkaline taste

Whether or not animals can taste basic or alkaline food and how they do it has remained a mystery until now. A research group led by Yali Zhang, Ph.D., principal investigator at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, recently ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Mar 20, 2023

Bitter or sweet? How taste cells decide what they want to be

Ever burn your tongue so badly that you were unable to taste your food for a few days? Luckily, a unique feature of taste cells is that they continually regenerate every 10 to 14 days. Now, a new study from the Monell Center ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 21, 2017

Cats retain multiple functional bitter taste receptors

According to new research from the Monell Center, cats have at least seven functional bitter taste receptors. Further, a comparison of cat to related species with differing dietary habits reveals that there does not appear ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 21, 2015

Bamboo-loving giant pandas also have a sweet tooth

Despite the popular conception of giant pandas as continually chomping on bamboo to fulfill a voracious appetite for this reedy grass, new research from the Monell Center reveals that this highly endangered species also has ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 26, 2014

