Middlesex University (abbr. MU, MDX) is a university in north London, England. It is located in the historic county boundaries of Middlesex from which it takes its name. It is one of the post-1992 universities and is a member of Million+ working group. As is the case with many former polytechnics, Middlesex was formally organised as a teaching institution relatively recently (in 1973), yet can trace its history back to 19th century. Since 2000, Middlesex University has been reducing the number of campuses dotted around London's North Circular Road in an effort to cut inefficiencies by consolidating much of the university's teaching, learning and research at the flagship campus in Hendon. Its new estate strategy which has already cost £150 million will eventually concentrate the university on three sites in north London. In 2005 the university began rationalising its schools to focus on its strengths in business, computing and the arts. Middlesex University essentially grew out of merger between different schools and colleges in North London. Perhaps the most prominent and one of the oldest of its constituent establishments is the Hornsey College of Art, founded in 1882.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed