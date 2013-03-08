Middle Tennessee State University, commonly abbreviated as MTSU, is a public university located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States. Founded in 1911 as an education college, the university is composed of seven undergraduate colleges as well as a college of graduate studies offering more than 80 majors/degree programs through over 35 departments. Total enrollment in Fall, 2010 was 26,430, and in spring 2011 it was 24,660 (Spring enrollment is typically a bit lower than Fall enrollment). Of the Spring, 2011 total, 22,274 were undergraduates, and 2,386 were graduate students. It is currently the largest institution of higher learning in Tennessee by undergraduate enrollment. Fall semester 2011 set a new MTSU record enrollment total of 26,442 students. In 2009, Middle Tennessee State University was ranked among the top 100 public universities by Forbes. MTSU is part of the Tennessee Board of Regents, and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Its current president is Sidney A. McPhee.

Address 1301 East Main Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, United States of America 37132 Website http://www.mtsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Middle_Tennessee_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

