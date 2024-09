The Michigan Technological University, (MTU) was established in 1885 in Houghton, Michigan. MTU is noted for academic excellence in the School of Engineering and Natural and Physical Science. The School of Technology includes computer science and is rated highly by comparable universities.

Address 1400 Townsend Drive Houghton, Michigan 49931-1295 Website http://www.mtu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michigan_Technological_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

