Miami University (informally known as Miami, Miami U, Miami of Ohio, and MU) is a coeducational public research university located in Oxford, Ohio, United States. Founded in 1809, it is the 10th oldest public university in the United States and the second oldest university in Ohio, founded four years after Ohio University. In its 2012 edition, U.S. News & World Report ranked the university 3rd for best undergraduate teaching at national universities , 90th in the overall rankings, 40th among U.S. public universities and 2nd among public universities in Ohio. Miami's Division I sports teams are called the RedHawks. They compete in the Mid-American Conference in all sports except ice hockey, in which the team is part of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association. Miami is nicknamed the "Cradle of Coaches" for the star-quality coaches that have left its football program and in early 2012 Miami trademarked the phrase. Its men's basketball team has appeared in 16 NCAA basketball championships, reaching the Sweet Sixteen four times. Miami's ice hockey team finished runner-up in the 2009 national championship game. Miami's student body consists of 14,872 undergraduates and 2,395 graduate

Address 501 East High Street, Oxford, Ohio, United States of America 45056 Website http://www.muohio.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miami_University

