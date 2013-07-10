Memorial Sloan–Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) is a cancer treatment and research institution founded in 1884 as the New York Cancer Hospital. The main campus is located at 1275 York Avenue, between 67th and 68th Streets in New York City, with other locations in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester County, New York. MSKCC is actually composed of two intimately related institutions. Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases, currently led by Physician-In-Chief, Dr. Robert Wittes, provides patient care, whose origins stemmed from a medical laboratory established on the campus of Cornell Medical Center and funded by John D. Rockefeller, in 1900. The original Memorial Hospital building was designed by Henry C. Pelton and constructed in 1939 by a group that included John J. Astor and his wife, Charlotte. Between 1970 and 1973 a new memorial hospital was built on the same site—originally donated by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Sloan–Kettering Institute, currently led by Dr. Thomas Kelly, is MSKCC's basic-science research arm. The research institute was established in 1945 with a US$4 million gift from the foundation of Alfred P. Sloan, Jr.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed