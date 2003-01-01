Melanoma Institute Australia (MIA) pioneers advances in melanoma research and treatment that are making a difference to the lives of patients today. We are a non-profit organisation dedicated to preventing and curing melanoma through innovative, world-class research, treatment and education programs. MIA is a national affiliated network of melanoma researchers and clinicians based in Sydney at the Poche Centre – the world's largest melanoma research and treatment facility. It's from here that our specialists pioneer new research, conduct clinical trials, develop new treatments and promote awareness of melanoma and where our clinics treat 1,500 melanoma patients each year.

Address 40 Rocklands Rd Wollstonecraft NSW 2065 Australia Website http://www.melanoma.org.au/

