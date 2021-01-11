The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) is a free-standing private medical college and graduate school located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. MCW has over 800 medical students and more than 400 graduate students currently. MCW is noted for its post-doctoral programs in science and medicine. MCW is involved in cutting edge treatment and care of cancer patients, advanced bio-imaging and other medical breakthroughs in medical science.

Address 8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Website http://www.mcw.edu/MCWHome.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_College_of_Wisconsin

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

