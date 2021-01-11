The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) is a free-standing private medical college and graduate school located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. MCW has over 800 medical students and more than 400 graduate students currently. MCW is noted for its post-doctoral programs in science and medicine. MCW is involved in cutting edge treatment and care of cancer patients, advanced bio-imaging and other medical breakthroughs in medical science.

Address
8701 Watertown Plank Road, Milwaukee, WI 53226
Website
http://www.mcw.edu/MCWHome.htm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Medical_College_of_Wisconsin

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Medical College of Wisconsin

Cracking the code of a shapeshifting protein

A shapeshifting immune system protein called XCL1 evolved from a single-shape ancestor hundreds of millions of years ago. Now, researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) discovered the molecular basis for how this ...

Biochemistry

Jan 11, 2021

0

29

Better data tools for a bigger geothermal future

To fully realize the potential of harnessing energy from the heat within the earth will require a far more detailed understanding of what's going on down there than scientists currently have. And beyond naturally occurring ...

Earth Sciences

Feb 16, 2015

0

21

Growing drought-tolerant crops inching forward

A collaborative team of scientists led by researchers at The Medical College of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee, has used the tools of structural biology to understand how a synthetic chemical mimics abscisic acid (ABA), a key stress ...

Biotechnology

Aug 25, 2010

0

0