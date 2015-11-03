Lipid helps keep algae and brain fluid moving
The same lipid that helps algae swim toward the light also appears to enable one type of brain cell to keep cerebrospinal fluid moving, researchers report.
Georgia Health Sciences University (GHSU), home of the Medical College of Georgia (MCG), is a public academic health center with its main campus located in Augusta, Georgia, United States. It one of four research universities in the University System of Georgia (USG). GHSU has more than 2,400 undergraduate and graduate students in five colleges: Allied Health Sciences, Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, the Medical College of Georgia and Nursing. Students come from most of Georgia's 159 counties and beyond. On January 10, 2012, the University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the merger of the university with Augusta State University, to be completed by Fall, 2013. The Georgia Health Sciences enterprise includes the 478-bed GHS Medical Center, the GHS Children's Medical Center, outpatient clinics, classrooms, laboratories, residence halls, a student center, a wellness center and a medical education library. It has a full-time instructional faculty of 651, a volunteer clinical faculty of 1,795 and a staff of over 3,000, making it the second-largest employer in the region with an annual economic impact of $2 billion.
Subscribe to rss feed
The same lipid that helps algae swim toward the light also appears to enable one type of brain cell to keep cerebrospinal fluid moving, researchers report.
Cell & Microbiology
Nov 3, 2015
1
470
Plotting on a grid just how a chicken walks may one day give farmers more insight into how best to protect their flock from non-airborne pathogens that can also hurt their profit.
Mathematics
Oct 19, 2015
0
18
The initial motivation was to estimate the age structure of a fruit fly population, the result a fundamental theorem that can help determine the age distribution of essentially any group.
Plants & Animals
Oct 6, 2014
0
0
Scientists want to make a chink in the armor of a bacterium that has little name recognition yet is the number-one bacterial cause of the diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain Americans experience annually.
Cell & Microbiology
Dec 19, 2013
0
0
It turns out that your messenger RNA may catch more than one ride to get where it's going.
Cell & Microbiology
Nov 25, 2013
0
0