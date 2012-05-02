McLean Hospital (also known as Somerville Asylum or Charlestown Asylum) is a psychiatric hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts.
It is noted for its clinical staff expertise and ground-breaking neuroscience research. McLean was founded in 1811 in a section of Charlestown, Massachusetts, that is now a part of neighboring Somerville, Massachusetts. Originally named Asylum for the Insane, it was the first institution organized by a cooperation of prominent Bostonians who were concerned about homeless mentally ill persons "abounding on the streets and by-ways in and about Boston."
- Website
- http://www.mcleanhospital.org/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McLean_Hospital
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed