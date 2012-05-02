McLean Hospital (also known as Somerville Asylum or Charlestown Asylum) is a psychiatric hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts. It is noted for its clinical staff expertise and ground-breaking neuroscience research. McLean was founded in 1811 in a section of Charlestown, Massachusetts, that is now a part of neighboring Somerville, Massachusetts. Originally named Asylum for the Insane, it was the first institution organized by a cooperation of prominent Bostonians who were concerned about homeless mentally ill persons "abounding on the streets and by-ways in and about Boston."

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed