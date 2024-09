McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is an multi-component research center, medical school, advanced bio-genetics lab with numerous hospitals and clinics for patient care. The McGill University Health Centre is noted for its work in cancer, pediatrics, and biomedical research. MUHC is well respected for its cancer research and stem cell research.

Address 2155 Guy St., #200, Montreal (Quebec), Canada H3H 2R9 Website http://www.muhc.ca/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McGill_University_Health_Centre

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

