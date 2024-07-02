The National University of Ireland, Maynooth (NUIM; Irish: Ollscoil na hÉireann Mhá Nuad), commonly known as Maynooth University (MU) (Irish: Ollscoil Mhá Nuad), is a constituent university of the National University of Ireland in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. It was Ireland's youngest university until Technological University Dublin was established in 2019, having been founded by the Universities Act, 1997, from the secular faculties of the now separate St Patrick's College, Maynooth, which was founded in 1795. Maynooth is also the only university town in Ireland, all other universities being based within cities.

