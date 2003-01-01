The 80-year-old Mayfield Clinic has forged a rich and lasting heritage through technical innovation, research, and a commitment to patient care. Mayfield neurosurgeons are dedicated to serving as principal and co-investigators on clinical trials http://www.mayfieldclinic.com/ClinicalTrials.htm. Although Mayfield and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine ended their 35-year relationship in 2017, Mayfield will continue to pursue research opportunities with collaborating institutions. The Mayfield Surgical Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art training facility for spine and cranial surgery technology and minimally invasive procedures. Located on the second floor of the Mayfield Spine Surgery Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Center is a collaboration of the Mayfield Education & Research Foundation, Mayfield Spine Surgery Center, and the Mayfield Clinic. The Center's mission is based on several years of successful education and training events by our seasoned team of conference professionals.

