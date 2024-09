DescriptionThe Max Planck Institute of Microstructure Physics in Halle is a research institute in Germany in the field of materials research. It was founded in 1992 by Hellmut Fischmeister and is a follow-up to the German Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics and Electron Microscopy.

Address Weinberg 2 06114 Halle (Saale) Germany Website https://www.mpi-halle.mpg.de/home

