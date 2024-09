The Max Planck Institute for the Structure and Dynamics of Matter (MPSD) investigates dynamical phenomena within matter down to the elementary timescales of atomic and electronic motions, the femtosecond or attosecond timescale. The focus is on the use of short wavelength ultrafast probes, such as X-rays or electron pulses, which are capable of measuring atomic and electronic structures in matter of all kinds.

Address Luruper Chaussee 149 22761 Hamburg Germany Website www.mpsd.mpg.de

