Our goal is to understand the principles of Perception, Action and Learning in autonomous systems that successfully interact with complex environments and to use this understanding to design future systems. The Institute studies these principles in biological, computational, hybrid, and material systems ranging from nano to macro scales.We take a highly interdisciplinary approach that combines mathematics, computation, material science, and biology. The MPI for Intelligent Systems has campuses in Stuttgart and Tübingen. Our Stuttgart campus has world-leading expertise in small-scale intelligent systems that leverage novel material science and biology. The Tübingen campus focuses on how intelligent systems process information to perceive, act and learn.

Address Spemannstr. 41 72076 Tübingen Germany Website http://www.is.tuebingen.mpg.de/

