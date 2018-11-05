Our goal is to understand the principles of Perception, Action and Learning in autonomous systems that successfully interact with complex environments and to use this understanding to design future systems. The Institute studies these principles in biological, computational, hybrid, and material systems ranging from nano to macro scales.We take a highly interdisciplinary approach that combines mathematics, computation, material science, and biology. The MPI for Intelligent Systems has campuses in Stuttgart and Tübingen. Our Stuttgart campus has world-leading expertise in small-scale intelligent systems that leverage novel material science and biology. The Tübingen campus focuses on how intelligent systems process information to perceive, act and learn.

Nanorobots propel through the eye

Researchers of the Micro, Nano and Molecular Systems Lab at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Stuttgart, together with an international team of scientists, have developed propeller-shaped nanorobots that, ...

Realistic avatars for the virtual zoo

Filmmakers and developers of computer games will have a new way of animating animals in the future. A team led by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Tübingen, Germany, has developed a technique ...

