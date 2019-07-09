The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience (MPFI), located in Jupiter, Florida, is the first U.S. institute established by the Max Planck Society. Research at the Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience focuses on brain function and neural circuits, using techniques to visualize microscopic molecular processes. The Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience attracts scientists from diverse backgrounds to collaborate in finding new approaches to understanding the structure, function, and development of neural circuits.

Gene editing in the brain gets a major upgrade

Genome editing technologies have revolutionized biomedical science, providing a fast and easy way to modify genes. However, the technique allowing scientists to carryout the most precise edits, doesn't work in cells that ...

Oct 19, 2017

