Massachusetts General Hospital, (Mass General) was established in 1811 in Boson, Massachusetts. Mass Geneeral is the teaching hospital for Harvard. MGH is part of the large medical science research and patient care complex that is consistently rated in the top 10 of teaching hospitals in the USA. MGH is noted for its work in endocrinology, cancer, digestive disorders, neurosurgery, and recently made signiificant break through in organ transplant rejection research.

Address
55 Fruit Street Boston, MA 02114
Website
http://www.massgeneral.org/default.aspx
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massachusetts_General_Hospital

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Massachusetts General Hospital

New CRISPR-Cas approach permits more precise DNA cleavage

A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has overcome a major constraint for cutting and editing DNA by CRISPR-Cas enzymes and other technologies. The recent innovation, which is published in Nature ...

Biotechnology

Oct 11, 2022

0

60

page 1 from 8