Mass General Brigham (MGB) is a Boston-based non-profit hospital and physician network that includes Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), two of the nation's most prestigious teaching institutions. It was founded in 1994 with H. Richard Nesson, MD, former president of Brigham and Women's Hospital as CEO of Mass General Brigham and Samuel O. Thier, MD, formerly president of Massachusetts General Hospital as president.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

