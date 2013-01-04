Marvell is an American producer of storage, communications and consumer semiconductor products. Founded in 1995, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has operations worldwide and approximately 5,700 employees. Marvell's U.S. operating headquarters is located in Santa Clara, California and Marvell has international design centers located in the U.S., Europe, Israel, India, Singapore and China. Marvell has corporate offices in 16 countries besides the US. A leading fabless semiconductor company, Marvell ships over one billion chips a year. Marvell's expertise in microprocessor architecture and digital signal processing, drives multiple platforms including high volume storage solutions, mobile and wireless, networking, consumer and green products. Marvell manufactures a wide array of products including high-performance processors, broadband & wireless transceivers, storage controllers, and LED processors. On June 27, 2006, the sale of Intel's XScale assets was announced. Intel agreed to sell the XScale business to Marvell for an estimated USD 600 million in cash and the assumption of unspecified liabilities. The acquisition was completed on November 9, 2006.

Address CANON'S COURT, Hamilton, Bermuda, Bermuda Website http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/index.html?curid=5276522 Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marvell

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed