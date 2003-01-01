The March of Dimes was formed in 1938 and today is a non-profit organization whose purpose it is to provide information, support research and raise funds for the prevention of birth defects. The main thrust of the organization is a volunteer workforce to conduct fund raising drives to support matters affecting maternal health during pregnancy and to prevent premature births, birth defects and infant mortality. The March of Dimes provides newsletters and an informative public web site for dispensing the latest news on maternal health and infants.

Address 1275 Mamaroneck Avenue White Plains, NY 10605 Website http://www.marchofdimes.com/home.asp Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_of_Dimes

