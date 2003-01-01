The Malaghan Institute of Medical Research is an independent biomedical research institute associated with the Victoria University of Wellington in Wellington, New Zealand. The Malaghan Institute specialises in the immune system, and how it can be harnessed for the treatment of diseases such as cancer, asthma, arthritis, multiple sclerosis and infectious disease. About half of the activities are directed at cancer research. The Malaghan Institute first opened in rented premises at the Wellington School of Medicine on 26 July 1979, and was originally the Wellington Cancer and Medical Research Centre in the 1970s. It is named for Len Malaghan, the co-founder of Tip Top Ice Cream Ltd, later General Foods. He died of cancer at the relatively young age of 61. The founding Director was Dr William Stebhens and the current director is Professor Graham Le Gros.

