Maharishi University of Management was established in 1971and located in Iowa. Its founder is the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who introduced Transcendental Meditation to the Western world. The university is accredited up to the PhD degree. The curriculum is novel with a building block approach, one class is taken for four weeks. The university offers Sustainable Living Degrees, International Peace and offers a pure organic diet for its 1200+ students on campus.

Address Fairfield, Iowa 52557 Website http://www.mum.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maharishi_University_of_Management

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

