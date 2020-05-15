Luleå University of Technology or Luleå tekniska universitet of Sweden is Scandinavia's northernmost university of technology. It has four campuses, located in Luleå (the main campus), Kiruna (space science), Skellefteå (wood technology and computer game engineering) and Piteå (Dep of music and media). The university was founded on 1 June 1971 at Porsön in Luleå as Högskoleenheten i Luleå. The name was later changed to Högskolan i Luleå (Luleå University College). In 1997, it was granted university status by the Swedish government, and is since known as Luleå University of Technology. In 1977 it was merged with the older Teacher's Training College of Luleå and a year later Piteå School of Music (Musikhögskolan i Piteå) was created. LTU offers 11 Master programmes and is one of few universities which does not charge fees for students from within the EU/EEA and Switzerland.

Study the effect of long-term oxygen deficiency

Researchers at Luleå University of Technology have developed a method to study how muscle cells in the blood vessels of the lung permanently contract because of long-term oxygen deficiency. This phenomenon leads to increased ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 15, 2020

Forest and sea residues strengthen the stomach

With the help of forest residues such as sawdust, branches and tops (GROT), and cellulose from sea squirts, researchers in Biochemical Process Engineering at Luleå University of Technology want to make our stomach to feel ...

Biochemistry

Apr 26, 2019

Nano-cellulose water filters found to be highly effective

Filters of nano-cellulose have been tested in two Spanish factories and a Spanish water company, and are found to be highly effective. The tests conclude the EU-funded project Nano Select, led by Luleå University of Technology. ...

Nanomaterials

Feb 24, 2016

New process provides renewable fuel

Luleå University of Technology is the first in the world to produce renewable fuels from pyrolysis bio-oil in its facility LTU Green Fuels. Pyrolysis bio-oil is produced by rapidly heating the forest residues in an oxygen-free ...

Energy & Green Tech

Dec 17, 2015

Swedish Mars instrument selected by ESA

HABIT is the name of the first Swedish instrument to be placed on the surface of Mars. It was developed by an international research team led by Professor Javier Martín-Torres and Professor María-Paz Zorzano at Luleå University ...

Space Exploration

Dec 3, 2015

First with new environmentally beneficial technologies

Lulea University of Technology is the first in Sweden with a new technology that scales up production of nano-cellulose from wood residues. It may eventually give the forest industry profitable new products, such as nano-filter ...

Nanomaterials

Aug 30, 2013

Reducing fuel consumption of truck engines

A new model to explore how new ideas affect fuel consumption in large diesel engines has been developed by a world-leading research group in tribology, at Luleå University of Technology. Tribology is the science of interacting ...

Energy & Green Tech

Mar 19, 2013

