Luleå University of Technology or Luleå tekniska universitet of Sweden is Scandinavia's northernmost university of technology. It has four campuses, located in Luleå (the main campus), Kiruna (space science), Skellefteå (wood technology and computer game engineering) and Piteå (Dep of music and media). The university was founded on 1 June 1971 at Porsön in Luleå as Högskoleenheten i Luleå. The name was later changed to Högskolan i Luleå (Luleå University College). In 1997, it was granted university status by the Swedish government, and is since known as Luleå University of Technology. In 1977 it was merged with the older Teacher's Training College of Luleå and a year later Piteå School of Music (Musikhögskolan i Piteå) was created. LTU offers 11 Master programmes and is one of few universities which does not charge fees for students from within the EU/EEA and Switzerland.

Address Luleå, Sweden, Sweden Website http://www.ltu.se/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lule%C3%A5_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

