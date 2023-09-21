The Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research Ltd (LICR) is a global non-profit medical research institute that undertakes laboratory and clinical research into cancer, conducting and sponsoring its own early-phase clinical trials to investigate its discoveries. LICR is the largest international, non-profit institute dedicated to understanding and controlling cancer, with ~900 staff in seven countries across Australasia, Europe, and North and South America. There are currently nine LICR research Branches, which have a primary focus on basic laboratory and translational (in vivo and preclinical analyses of laboratory discoveries) sciences and are typically located within a university or research institute.

Website
http://www.licr.org/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludwig_Institute_for_Cancer_Research

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

RaDAR guides proteins into the nucleus

A Ludwig Cancer Research study has identified a novel pathway by which proteins are actively and specifically shuttled into the nucleus of a cell. Published online today in Cell, the finding captures a precise molecular barcode ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 22, 2014

