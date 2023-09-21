The Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research Ltd (LICR) is a global non-profit medical research institute that undertakes laboratory and clinical research into cancer, conducting and sponsoring its own early-phase clinical trials to investigate its discoveries. LICR is the largest international, non-profit institute dedicated to understanding and controlling cancer, with ~900 staff in seven countries across Australasia, Europe, and North and South America. There are currently nine LICR research Branches, which have a primary focus on basic laboratory and translational (in vivo and preclinical analyses of laboratory discoveries) sciences and are typically located within a university or research institute.

