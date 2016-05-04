The Loyola University Health System is a Jesuit Catholic private medical center near Chicago, Illinois. Loyola University Health System is a teaching, patient care and research institution. It is comprised of the core Loyola University Medical Center, Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, Children's Hospital of Loyola, Burn/Trauma Center, Center for Heart and Vascular Center, Gottlieb Hospital, The Stritch School of Medicine and Niehoff School of Nursing. The Loyola University Health System is one of the top research and patient care centers in the nation. It is noted for leading the way in treating heart disease, cancer, organ transplant, and neurological disorders.

Address
2160 S. First Avenue, Maywood, IL 60153
Website
http://www.loyolamedicine.org/index.cfm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loyola_University_Medical_Center

