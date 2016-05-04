The Loyola University Health System is a Jesuit Catholic private medical center near Chicago, Illinois. Loyola University Health System is a teaching, patient care and research institution. It is comprised of the core Loyola University Medical Center, Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, Children's Hospital of Loyola, Burn/Trauma Center, Center for Heart and Vascular Center, Gottlieb Hospital, The Stritch School of Medicine and Niehoff School of Nursing. The Loyola University Health System is one of the top research and patient care centers in the nation. It is noted for leading the way in treating heart disease, cancer, organ transplant, and neurological disorders.

Address 2160 S. First Avenue, Maywood, IL 60153 Website http://www.loyolamedicine.org/index.cfm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loyola_University_Medical_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

