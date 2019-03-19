The Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute is an nonprofit biomedical research institute located at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (LA BioMed or LABioMed). Though an independent organization, it is academically affiliated with the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and works in partnership with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. It was founded in 1954, and, as of 2010, has more than 150 researchers among its 1300 staff. It generates $155 million in economic activity.

Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute at Harbor

Scientists discover common blueprint for protein antibiotics

A discovery by researchers at the Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed) has uncovered a common blueprint for proteins that have antimicrobial properties. This finding opens the door to design and development ...

Mar 19, 2019

