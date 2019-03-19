The Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute is an nonprofit biomedical research institute located at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (LA BioMed or LABioMed). Though an independent organization, it is academically affiliated with the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and works in partnership with Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. It was founded in 1954, and, as of 2010, has more than 150 researchers among its 1300 staff. It generates $155 million in economic activity.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

