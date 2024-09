Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) is a coeducational and public research university located in Moscow, Russia. It was founded on January 25, 1755 by Mikhail Lomonosov. MSU was renamed after Lomonosov in 1940 and was then known as Lomonosov University. It also claims to house the tallest educational building in the world. Its current rector is Viktor Sadovnichiy.

Address Moscow, Malaya Dmitrovka street, 20 Website http://www.msu.ru/en/

Subscribe to rss feed