Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod - National Research University (UNN), also known as Lobachevsky University, was established in 1916 as a People's University. In 1918 it became the first State Higher Educational Institution of Soviet Russia. From 1932 to 1956, its name was State University of Gorky – from 1932 to 1990 the city of Nizhny Novgorod was known as Gorky – and from 1956 to 1990 the Lobachevsky State University of Gorky after great Russian mathematician Nikolai Lobachevsky. The University has provided the basis for the development of higher education and a fundamental research system in the Nizhni Novgorod region.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

