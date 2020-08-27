Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod - National Research University (UNN), also known as Lobachevsky University, was established in 1916 as a People's University. In 1918 it became the first State Higher Educational Institution of Soviet Russia. From 1932 to 1956, its name was State University of Gorky – from 1932 to 1990 the city of Nizhny Novgorod was known as Gorky – and from 1956 to 1990 the Lobachevsky State University of Gorky after great Russian mathematician Nikolai Lobachevsky. The University has provided the basis for the development of higher education and a fundamental research system in the Nizhni Novgorod region.
Website
- http://eng.unn.ru/
Wikipedia
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/N._I._Lobachevsky_State_University_of_Nizhny_Novgorod
Some content from Wikipedia,
licensed under CC BY-SA
