Lobachevsky State University of Nizhny Novgorod - National Research University (UNN), also known as Lobachevsky University, was established in 1916 as a People's University. In 1918 it became the first State Higher Educational Institution of Soviet Russia. From 1932 to 1956, its name was State University of Gorky – from 1932 to 1990 the city of Nizhny Novgorod was known as Gorky – and from 1956 to 1990 the Lobachevsky State University of Gorky after great Russian mathematician Nikolai Lobachevsky. The University has provided the basis for the development of higher education and a fundamental research system in the Nizhni Novgorod region.

Lobachevsky University

Dealing a blow on monetarism

This year's third issue of the Financial Journal opens with an article by Marina Malkina, Professor at the Department of Economic Theory and Methodology of the UNN Institute of Economics and Entrepreneurship, and Igor Moiseev, ...

Economics & Business

Aug 27, 2020

0

1

Controlling the electron spin: Flip it quickly but carefully

Over the past two decades, a new area at the interface of semiconductor physics, electronics and quantum mechanics has been gaining popularity among theoretical physicists and experimenters. This new field is called spintronics, ...

General Physics

Aug 19, 2020

0

41

Research team proposes technology for producing superplastic wire

Currently, low-alloy aluminum is widely used in electrical engineering and machine building. At the same time, it should be noted that modern electrical engineering places very high and in some cases mutually exclusive requirements ...

Materials Science

Jul 6, 2020

0

13